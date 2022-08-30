Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr. will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr., age 61, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr. was born in Meridian on April 30, 1961 to Ralph, Sr. and Jewell Stewart. He was married to the love of his life, the late Deborah C. Stewart, for 35 years and they raised two children together, Coby Stewart and April Shelton. He was the owner of Coby Stewart General Contracting, Inc. of Meridian. Ralph, Jr. enjoyed fishing, gold prospecting, and being with his family and friends.

Ralph Jr. is survived by his children, Coby Stewart and April Shelton (Joey); his parents, Ralph Sr. and Jewell Stewart; his sisters, Samantha Boutwell and Pam Tanner (Joey); grandchildren, Leila, Gage, Sarahbeth; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah C. Stewart; and his brother, Clayton M. Stewart.

Pall bearers will be Craig Thaggard, Mark Harper, Rory Brantley, Kyle Dawson, Clay Boutwell, and Chris Carlisle. Honorary pall bearers will be Gage Shelton and Joey Tanner.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund, c/o Anderson Regional Cancer Center, 1704 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301.

The family will receive friends on from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

