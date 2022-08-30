A graveside memorial service for Mrs. Geneva C. Crowe will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 at Wallace Cemetery in Franklinton, Louisiana with Brother Drake Westmoreland officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Geneva C. Crowe, age 85, of Franklinton, Louisiana passed away on Monday, September 29, 2022.

Mrs. Crowe was a longtime employee of Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton. In her career spanning over 45 years, she worked in every department in the hospital, including as a ward clerk and caregiver. Geneva often joked with many of the staff doctors at Riverside that she used to care for them as babies. Geneva loved her family dearly and was always there for them in many ways. She was a sweet and caring person, a hard worker, and highly thought of by many. A very selfless person, Geneva helped many people throughout her life and would often make great sacrifices to help those in need.

Mrs. Crowe is survived by her children, Glynn Crowe, Jr., Melinda Stafford (Billy), and Farrell Crowe; her grandchildren, Jennifer Ezell, Melissa Hamilton (Kelly), Ericka Crowe, and Geneva Lynn Westmoreland (Drake); and five great-grandchildren, Gabby, Brooklyn, Denver, Sammy, and Calvin.

She was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Evelyn Camaille; her husband, Glynn Crowe, Sr.; her son, Rawland Crowe; her granddaughter, Dallas Stafford; and a grandson-in-law, Denver Ezell.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721