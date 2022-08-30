Funeral services for Paul L. Gay, Jr., 94, of Butler will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Butler with Rev. Dric Williford officiating. Burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Gay passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Woodstock, Georgia. He was born October 29, 1927, in Meridian, Mississippi. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was retired from Environmental Management at Georgia Pacific.

He received his education in Meridian, Mississippi in St. Aloyisious Catholic School and Clarkdale (public) school in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Paul was a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Meridian and Civil Air Patrol in his youth. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1946, and received advanced training in the U.S. Air Force Weather Service as an upper atmospheric sounding technician and electronic specialist. He was assigned to the Mobile Weather Squadron of the Continental Weather Wing located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He participated in Joint Task Force Seven at the then secret atomic proving ground having their headquarters in Eniwetok Atoll in the Marshall Islands. He received a Commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force following graduation from the University of Alabama in 1953, and was in the U.S. Air Force Reserve with the rank of Captain in 1968.

Paul attended the University of Alabama where he received his B.S. Degree in 1953, from the School of Chemistry, Metallurgy and Ceramics and then attended and graduated from Purdue University in 1956, with his M.S. Degree.

Survivors include his wife, Ann H. Gay; son, Walter L. Gay (Cyndy); daughters, Barbara Panagiotou (Leo) and Mary Currey (Les); 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Pallbearers: Alex Gay, Jason Gay, Wade Rolison, Allen Rolison, Eddie Pope, Lee McPherson, James D. Evans, Gareth Patterson, and Darrin Eader.

Honorary Pallbearers: Gerry Little, Ben Smith, Mike Williams, Gail Rolison, Bill Moore, Gaines Todd, and David Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Butler at PO Box 538, Butler, Alabama 36904 or the City of Butler.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.