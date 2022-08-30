The Rockets and the Knights prepare to go head to head Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central will host West Lauderdale in their second game of the season Friday night. This match up is an old rivalry between the schools who are only thirty minutes apart.

West Lauderdale Game Preview:

West Lauderdale does head into this game with some confidence since they are coming off of a big 42-10 win over Newton County.

“We played really good ball last week I just hope we can keep that intensity,” said head coach Brock Clay. “Jackson [Parker] had a great ball game. He ran the ball, well he threw the ball well. I can say a lot negative about our team from last week because you know there are always things you can fix but the kids played with intensity. We’re sound on both sides of the football. I think execution was very good on both sides of the football in every position so.”

Coach Clay was impressed by his entire teams performance on Friday night which will help them heading into week two against the Rockets.

When the Knights hosted the Rockets last season they lost by one touchdown. Since the Rockets have won the game the past few season the Knights are heading to Philadelphia with an extra chip on their shoulder.

Senior quarterback Jackson Parker said, “We feel like that one got away from us a bit so we’d like to get it back. I think it will pretty much take a close to a perfect game as possible. Making no mistakes at all to win it.”

Neshoba Central Game Preview:

The Rockets did lose their season opener on the road to Olive Branch 22-13 last Friday. The Rockets have a lot of shoes to fill on their offense this season.

They also have to get comfortable with their young sophomore quarterback Will Williams. Even though there is some history between West Lauderdale and Neshoba Central the Rockets are just heading in calm with the mindset that it’s just another team.

“Just treat it like every other game,” said head coach Patrick Schoolar. “If you put too much into it than the kids get out of focus and what they’ve got to do so for us it’s just going to be a normal game. Just going to keep getting better. Keep working. The young guys have got to keep getting better everyday and clean up a few mistakes here and go play a really good football team like West Lauderdale. Coach Clay is going to put a good team on the field like he does every year so it’s going to be a battle it’s been a battle for seven straight years now so nothings going to change.”

History between teams:

The Rockets use to be in the 4A division with the Knights a few years ago but since Neshoba Central has jumped up to 5A the Knights still schedule a game with the Rocket.

The heavy competition helps both teams prepare for district play and it also keeps the rivalry alive.

Both coach Schoolar and coach Clay have a long history of knowing each other on and off the field.

”Oh good friend. Good friend and real similar in the way we operate in a lot of things,” said coach Schoolar. “You know you just kind of get what you get with us and it’s who we are I guess.”

Both coaches made notions that there are a lot of similarities between the two. They both have built solid football programs with winning mentalities. They have had similar offensive strategies as well.

Recently coach Schoolar and his team have been throwing the ball more than before. But coach Clay likes to run the ball, as Knight fans know. This game is one that both coaches look forward to especially when it comes to putting their team to the test.

Coach Clay said, “Very excited about this. I think they’re excited about it I mean we both- coach Schoolar and I talk throughout the course of the year, we both talk about it. I mean it’s the best atmosphere it’s the biggest game. We even made the joke yesterday that the only loser here is the losing team cause we don’t get the gate. So it’s big time game and it’s a big time atmosphere and it’s always a fun one. We’ve been coming out on the short end of that thing for the last few years but overall it’s a great ball game it’s going to be a physical football game. I’d be hard pressed to say you’re going to find a more physical football game anywhere in the state this weekend.”

Neshoba Central will host West Lauderdale in their first home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. WTOK will be there live before the game in this weeks Tailgate Game.

