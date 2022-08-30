Scattered showers and storms in the area today, but there is a relief in sight.

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday. Today we have scattered thunderstorms moving over the area as we near the 11AM hour. Showers and storms will stick around on and off again much throughout the day. So, your umbrella is much needed especially later this evening. However, a relief from the rain is in sight.

Tomorrow little to no rain is in the forecast. We are talking very spotty showers most of us are staying dry for our Wednesday. Thursday no rain in the forecast at all, so the next couple of days are looking like ideal pool weather. You make want to get an early start to your Labor Day Weekend if you can, because rain chances increase for Friday.

