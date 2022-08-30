Scattered storms for Tuesday with locally heavy rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a cold front that’ll move into our area by Tuesday evening. As it approaches, scattered showers and storms are expected. This will lead to more of a rain coverage compared to what we experienced Monday. Locally heavy rain is possible, but up to an inch (or less) is expected on average. Yet, localized flooding can’t be ruled out since our ground remains saturated from recent heavy rain. Stay weather, and it’s a great idea to download the FREE WTOK Weather App so that you can keep an eye on the radar throughout the day.

Tuesday morning, there could be some patchy fog. Otherwise, plan to start the muggy day with low 70s. Rain is not expected for the AM commute, but showers start popping up by late morning. Scattered showers and storms will dominate the afternoon & early evening before tapering off by bedtime. Highs will hover around 90 degrees for highs.

Midweek, we get behind the front, and it’ll be noticeably less muggy as dew points fall into the 60s. Expect lots of sunshine with highs remaining near 90 degrees. Thursday will be similar, but it gets muggier by Friday with showers returning to the forecast. The weekend brings a chance for PM showers with highs near 90.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re monitoring two main areas for development, and both are in the tropical Atlantic. There’s an area east of the Lesser Antilles that has a likely chance to become a tropical cyclone by the end of this week. From Puerto Rico, to the Bahamas, to the East Coast of the U.S....they all need to watch the development of this system closely. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

