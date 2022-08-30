Tips for tailgating ahead of USM’s season opener Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether you’re watching the Golden Eagles from the Rock or from under a tent, there are a few things you need to know before tailgating.

If you are planning on arriving early, you can set up tents for campus tailgating at 12 p.m. the day before a home game. With the exception of approved University-sponsored tents, all spaces are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All tailgate setups must be picked up by 10 a.m. the day following a home game.

There are also a few guidelines you will need to follow when setting up on campus.

No pull-behind cookers/grills are allowed on grass areas without prior approval from the University. But small, portable, single-unit grills are allowed.

Automobiles are prohibited from the grassy tree-lined areas unless approved by the University prior to game day.

Music and amplified sound should be kept at a reasonable level that does not detract from others’ tailgating experience.

Spirit Park Guidelines

The unloading/drop-off process will be available the day before a home game from 12 p.m - 10 p.m. and on game day starting at 8 a.m. - five hours prior to kickoff.

Fans who want to unload for Spirit Park, should enter Golden Eagle Avenue from 4th Street, then turn onto Ray Guy Way.

Tailgating will close at midnight every evening in this area.

No wheeled vehicles or trailers are permitted in Spirit Park, including golf carts.

Pop-up tents of 12′x12′ or smaller are the only tents allowed in Spirit Park.

Student Tailgating at Spirit Park

Automobiles are prohibited from the grassy and tree-lined areas and sidewalks at Spirit Park.

All tents in the park must register with the Dean of Students via the online registration form.

Small, portable, single-unit grills are allowed.

Glass containers are prohibited.

Only service animals will be allowed in Spirit Park.

All tailgating materials should be removed from Spirit Park by 6 a.m. the following morning of the game. A minimum of $250 will be charged for material or trash pick-up.

Parking and transportation will also be available during game days, with golf cart shuttles accessible from many of the parking lots to the game.

For more information on tailgating and parking guidelines, you can visit southernmiss.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.