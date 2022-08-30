Two men arrested for weekend burglary

Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend.

Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the property owners saw their vehicle and let the air our of one of the tires while deputies responded.

Walker and Gros attempted to leave in that car, but didn’t make it far before they were arrested. Both have a bond set at $25,000.

