Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community.

Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time.

It appeared the fire may have started in the attic or roof. There were no reports of injuries.

