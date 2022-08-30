Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale

Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive....
Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. (Photo credit: Daniel Rigdon)(Daniel Rigdon)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community.

Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time.

It appeared the fire may have started in the attic or roof. There were no reports of injuries.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
27th Avenue fire in Meridian
Weekend fires destroy two homes
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2022

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Joe Nathan...
Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
Some church members asked the city council during a work session to increase security cameras...
Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45