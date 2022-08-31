Alabama gets federal funds to help rural farmers’ mental health

A Healthy You a Healthy Farm
A Healthy You a Healthy Farm(Source: A Healthy You a Healthy Farm)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ program called “A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” is partnering with the state’s mental health department to train 500 people in rural areas about suicide prevention.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the state’s agriculture department $500,000 to put toward making mental health resources more readily available for rural farmers.

“A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” program coordinator Liz Mooneyham says farmers have been in the business for generations and says farming is a lot of pressure.

Mooneyham says mental health is something farmers don’t really talk about and is something the department is not an expert on. That’s why the program is partnering with the Alabama Department of Mental Health to use their trainers and resources.

“We want to equip people who are already in the community and are already your neighbors, your church family, your co-workers,” said Mooneyham.

Mooneyham says the program’s goal is to train 500 people on suicide prevention. So far, they have reached 200.

“It’s something that a lot of us have struggled with, and so when we get a chance to say, ‘Hey that’s OK. Hey, I’ve been there too,’ I think a lot of people have been able to resonate with that. And hopefully after the end of this initiative it will continue from there,” said Mooneyham.

Visit the program’s website to learn more about how you can be trained on suicide prevention.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

Latest News

ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening on Wednesday.
ALDI open its doors to the public
We can thank clear skies and lower dew points
The next couple of nights will be a tad cooler than what we’ve had
Alabama Constitution
Voters asked to approve reorganization of Alabama’s constitution
48-year-old Thomas Taylor was reported missing in Demopolis, Ala. He was last seen Sunday, Aug....
Demopolis Police ask for help locating missing man