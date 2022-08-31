City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2022

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHAKERRIA COLE19934990 ASKEY RD MERIDIAN MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GREGORY A GOSNELL1984HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DELLIRE G HOSSLEY19755919 40TH CT MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARICO PRESSWOOD19914909 27TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
OTIS L WATKINS19905753 HWY 45 S PORTERVILLE, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:47 AM on August 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

