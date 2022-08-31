City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2022
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHAKERRIA COLE
|1993
|4990 ASKEY RD MERIDIAN MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GREGORY A GOSNELL
|1984
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DELLIRE G HOSSLEY
|1975
|5919 40TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MARICO PRESSWOOD
|1991
|4909 27TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|OTIS L WATKINS
|1990
|5753 HWY 45 S PORTERVILLE, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:47 AM on August 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
