City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:47 AM on August 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.