Demopolis Police ask for help locating missing man

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, 48-year-old Thomas Taylor.

He was last seen Aug. 28, 2022, walking near Strawberry and Pettus Street. At the time, Taylor was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any information about Taylor, call 334-289-3073.

