Demopolis Police ask for help locating missing man

48-year-old Thomas Taylor was reported missing in Demopolis, Ala. He was last seen Sunday, Aug. 28.(Demopolis Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, 48-year-old Thomas Taylor.

He was last seen Aug. 28, 2022, walking near Strawberry and Pettus Street. At the time, Taylor was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any information about Taylor, call 334-289-3073.

