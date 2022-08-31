East Central hoping to see their “mature freshman” group step up under the lights

East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.
East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors are less than 48 hours away from opening up the 2022 season.

ECCC went 3-6 last season and lost four of those games by a touchdown or less. Being able to finish games strong is going to be key for the Warriors.

Head coach Ken Karcher, who is entering his 10th season with the Warriors has been please in the production he has been seeing in his freshman. Maturity is the word he has used to describe his young guys.

Karcher said, “That’s the nice thing about community college football. Every year is new because you really have a new roster for the most part so. We had some ups and downs last year. Some tight games we fell on the wrong side of things but it’s a new year, we’re excited about who we have and we’ll start Thursday night with hopefully a win.”

East Central only has two three year guys who did return with their extra COVID year of eligibility. The freshman will be a big key for the Warriors on Thursday.

ECCC heads to Coahoma on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
27th Avenue fire in Meridian
Weekend fires destroy two homes

Latest News

For more information on tailgating and parking guidelines, you can visit southernmiss.com.
Tips for tailgating ahead of USM’s season opener Saturday
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Changes you may notice this fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The Saints waived quaterback Ian Book (16). (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saints make multiple moves to get roster down to 53 players
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
Saints trade Ceedy Deuce, release Ian Book