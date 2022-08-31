East Central hoping to see their “mature freshman” group step up under the lights

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors are less than 48 hours away from opening up the 2022 season.

ECCC went 3-6 last season and lost four of those games by a touchdown or less. Being able to finish games strong is going to be key for the Warriors.

Head coach Ken Karcher, who is entering his 10th season with the Warriors has been please in the production he has been seeing in his freshman. Maturity is the word he has used to describe his young guys.

Karcher said, “That’s the nice thing about community college football. Every year is new because you really have a new roster for the most part so. We had some ups and downs last year. Some tight games we fell on the wrong side of things but it’s a new year, we’re excited about who we have and we’ll start Thursday night with hopefully a win.”

East Central only has two three year guys who did return with their extra COVID year of eligibility. The freshman will be a big key for the Warriors on Thursday.

ECCC heads to Coahoma on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

