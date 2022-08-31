East Mississippi Correctional Facility promotes transitional programs

LOST GAP, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Correctional Facility is promoting new and ongoing programs at the prison.

From Day with Dad, alcohol and drug abuse classes to pre-release and mock job interviews, they have numerous opportunities for inmates to reinvent themselves. Deputy Warden Jeremy Andrews said the majority of prisoners want to really change their lives.

“We are starting a new program from Prison Fellowship. It’s the National Prison Fellowship Academy. They are nationwide and also responsible for Angel Tree,” Andrews said.

Through these outreach programs, they hope to decrease the rate of recidivism.

“We have identified about 66 offenders. It’s a non-denominational religious program. It’s a housing unit that’s devoted to building moral recognition therapy,” Andrews explained. “It’s not so much through a specific denomination of religion but it’s using religious practices on how to guide themselves financially, spiritually, mentally and physically.”

EMCF opened in 1999 and currently house around 1,350 inmates all of which are men. It costs $37 per day per inmate. They are currently in contract negotiations so that price could change soon.

