K-9 who escaped backyard found shot; had to be euthanized

K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department had to be euthanized after he was found suffering...
K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department had to be euthanized after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound.(Lithonia Police Department)
By Rachel Aragon, ORhonde Chapman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – A K-9 in Georgia who went missing from his backyard was later found shot and had to be euthanized.

K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department disappeared Sunday afternoon after digging a hole in his handler’s backyard and climbing under the fence.

“He dug a hole in the yard and put a hole through the fence and got out,” J. Patterson, Perro’s handler, said.

The next day, following an expanded search, K-9 Perro was spotted. He was picked up by DeKalb County Animal Control and was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The bullet caused significant damage, and an emergency decision was made to put K-9 Perro down.

Patterson said this was the first time the dog escaped the backyard in the nearly four years he has been Perro’s handler.

The Lithonia Police Department is asking for privacy to grieve after Officer Perro’s death.

“At this time, we would ask for privacy for our K-9 handler Major Patterson and his family as they grieve not only for the loss of Major Patterson’s partner but a true friend and family member within his family,” the department said in a statement.

The police department did not provide details on any leads to find out who shot Perro.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

Latest News

The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say
Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young holds up a replica of a check sent to resident joint tax...
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
The Snapchat icon is shown on a cellphone in this file photo.
Snapchat’s parent company cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington, on May 4,...
IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP