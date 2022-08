Graveside service for Mr. Maurice Elton DeSears will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating and with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. DeSears, 60, of Phoenix, Arizona, who died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home