Meridian Police make arrest in 2021 aggravated assault

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said investigators have made an arrest in an 18-month-old aggravated assault case.

MPD said Wednesday Daniel T. Brown faces the charge for a shooting that happened Jan. 16, 2021, at Pilot Truck Stop.

Brown’s bond was set at $100,000.

