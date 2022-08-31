Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson

The Mississippi Sheriff's Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson.
The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson.(WKYT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8.

The water will then be delivered to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Sept. 9 as part of the ‘Pack the Trucks for Jackson’ effort sponsored by the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association.

