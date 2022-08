Funeral services for Mr. Larry Earl Boyd will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor Andre Thedford officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Boyd, 71, of Meridian, who died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home