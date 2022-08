Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanell Emerson Kidd will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor A.D. Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Kidd, 86, of Meridian, who died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Wisteria Manor Personal Care.

