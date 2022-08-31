Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Diane Swanner will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Corbin Kill officiating. Burial will follow at Rawson Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Diane Swanner, age 71, of Meridian went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Diane was born in Meridian on January 18, 1951. She married Tincy “Dub” Swanner in 1974. Diane was a homemaker, a loving and dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Mrs. Swanner is survived by her loving husband, Tincy “Dub” Swanner; children, Patrick Lewis (Michele) and Lisa Collins; grandchildren, Steven Swanner and Shyann Swanner; and siblings, Earl Poole (Avon) and Terry Atkinson (Glenda).

Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Jo Eaves; father, Howard Atkinson; brother, Pete Atkinson; an infant sister; and son-in-law, Damion Collins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

