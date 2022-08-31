Newton approves city having ‘resort status’

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in the city of Newton Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure that affects alcohol sales there.

The unofficial vote was 176 in favor and 38 against Newton having “resort status”. That means restaurants and hotels will be able to to serve mixed drinks and higher alcohol content beverages ‘by the glass’.

A co-owner of Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse, Aaron Brown, told News 11 earlier this week that his customers have been asking for this option for years.

City officials said they are hopeful it will attract hotels to locate there. City Clerk Charlene Evans said the vote will be certified within a matter of days.

