A pool day you say? Sounds like a great idea

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day Wednesday! This morning we have a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the Sumter county. This advisory will be in place until 9AM. Be sure to proceed with caution and give yourself a few extra minutes when heading out the door.

Despite dealing with the early morning fog, we are in store for a very beautiful day. High temperatures are in the mid to lower 90s. No rain in the forecast today, so it will be a great day to get out and enjoy the pool. Be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen while outdoors. The UV Index is very high and you do not want to be harmed by the sun’s harmful rays. Stay safe in the heat we will feel a lot warmer as we go throughout the day, so remember to practice heat safety tips.

I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this beautiful day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 31st, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 31st, 2022
less rain and less muggy
Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead
Pool weather is upon us
Scattered showers and storms in the area today, but there is a relief in sight.
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 30th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 30th, 2022