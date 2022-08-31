A pool day you say? Sounds like a great idea

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day Wednesday! This morning we have a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the Sumter county. This advisory will be in place until 9AM. Be sure to proceed with caution and give yourself a few extra minutes when heading out the door.

Despite dealing with the early morning fog, we are in store for a very beautiful day. High temperatures are in the mid to lower 90s. No rain in the forecast today, so it will be a great day to get out and enjoy the pool. Be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen while outdoors. The UV Index is very high and you do not want to be harmed by the sun’s harmful rays. Stay safe in the heat we will feel a lot warmer as we go throughout the day, so remember to practice heat safety tips.

I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this beautiful day.

