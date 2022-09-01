Alabama to celebrate College Colors Day Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to grab your favorite jersey and make sure it’s ready for wearing to work. Friday is College Colors Day in Alabama.

It’s a time to show off your team spirit and bring attention to the impact colleges and universities have on the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey showed her school spirit on the steps of the Capitol to make a proclamation about Friday, and she’s encouraging others to do the same.

“Wearing college colors means so much, not only to the students that attend the college and universities, but also to the alumni who came before them and the community surrounding them,” Ivey explained.

Alabama has 14 public higher education institutions. Each year, those universities contribute more than $20 billion to the state’s economy,

It’s a return on investment of $12.50 for every $1 spent, says Gordon Stone, who works with the Higher Education Partnership, in addition to his duties as the mayor of Pike Road.

College Colors Day is a way to celebrate the difference Alabama’s colleges and universities make for the state while cheering on a favorite team.

“Athletics are a way for all of us to find common novelty,” the governor said, “and after all, nothing brings folks together like a Saturday down south.”

According to the partnership, a bachelor’s degree increases lifetime earnings by an average of $1 million, a master’s degree to $1.5 million and a doctorate to more than $3 million.

Those taking part in the day are encouraged to post to social media using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay and tagging the Higher Education Partnership and their favorite university.

