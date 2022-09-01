ALDI open its doors to the public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening on Wednesday. Shoppers were flocking to the store, with a quarter in one hand and a bag in another.

Management from ALDI said the soft opening was a success. Tons of people checked out the new store which is Meridian Crossroad’s first grocery store.

“So we are more than excited to be opening our first ALDI store in the Meridian community. We had a good line of 50 or 60 people out this morning, so we are excited to kind of show everybody what ALDI is all,” said Director of Operations Phil Rhodes.

We spoke with customers about their shopping experience.

“So far, I’m loving it. We used to shop the ones in Fort Worth and Oklahoma City, so I’m really familiar with ALDI,” said local Melinda Cater.

“I think it’s a great experience. The store is very open and friendly. They also have great a variety of things to choose from,” said local Kerry Scott.

“ALDI was the only place we shopped. Coming into all these stores is like coming home, being back in Germany and we thoroughly enjoyed the 13 years that we lived there,” said local Ray Komar.

“So at ALDI we’re different by design. Everything we do is to provide customers with the lowest possible prices in the store. For example, with that quarter, we ask customers to bring a quarter, it unlocks the cart for you, and then when you’re finished, bring it back up to the front of the store to lock the cart back up and you get your quarterback. So it’s not like we’re taking a quarter, you get the quarterback and all of that is done to keep our prices low. It doesn’t require us to hire somebody to go out and chase carts down and we pass those savings on to our customers,” said Rhodes.

“Tomorrow morning we’re going to have a grand opening. We’re going to have the 1st 100 customers in line are going to get a gift card from $10 to $100 depending on when they get here. We’re obviously excited to bring that to the customers in the community. 1st 100 customers are also going to get a little gift bag with a lot of different variety products in there as well. So we’re just trying to bring the community in, take a look at us, and check us out. We’re excited to pass those savings on to them,” said Rhodes.

ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida.

