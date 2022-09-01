ALEA reminds drivers of safety tips before Labor Day holiday weekend

ALEA reminds drivers of safety tips before Labor Day holiday weekend
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALABAMA (WTOK) - As Labor Day approaches traffic is expected to be heavier than usual as people begin to travel for the holiday weekend.

The AAA - American Automobile Association said 82 percent of Americans will travel by car during the Labor Day weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants to remind drivers of some safety tips to keep in mind to ensure that you and others remain safe.

Some of those tips include the following:

  • Remain alert around large cars and semi-trucks.
  • Expect heavy traffic.
  • Prepare your car.
  • Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
  • Always wear your seat belt.
  • Don’t follow other cars too closely.

