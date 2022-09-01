City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:18 PM on August 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.