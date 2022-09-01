City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:18 PM on August 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

