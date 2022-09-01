Game of the week preview: Wildcats look to win home opener against Louisville

DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Week two of high school football is almost here, but for the Kemper County Wildcats, this will be game one in our football Friday game of the week.

The reason for that is their first game against Leake Central was canceled due to the weather, but now, it’s a new week and they get ready for their game against Louisville.

This will actually be a home game for Kemper county as they will play at EMCC in Scobba and for head coach William Klay, he’s excited about game one.

“ I feel like we came a long way from where we came, we got a lot of first year starters, but they have worked very hard this summer to prove that they are worthy of these opportunities. Just get better everyday when we come out here for practice and be better than we was yesterday,” Klay said.

This will be coach Klay’s first full season with the Kemper County wildcats and he looks to start this season with a win.

