Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 1, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI open its doors to the public
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary

Latest News

Meridian Police make arrest in 2021 aggravated assault
The Meridian Police Department said Wednesday Daniel T. Brown faces an aggravated Assault...
Meridian Police make arrest in 2021 aggravated assault
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 31, 2022
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2022