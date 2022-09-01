Local agencies collect bottled water for Jackson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said his department will accept donations at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility’s main entrance. That’s located at 2001 5th Street in downtown Meridian. They will be available for donations 24/7 until Sept. 8th.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has been accepting donations of bottled water at its facility. If you are in that area, then you can drop off donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 330 Stennis Drive in DeKalb. If they are closed then you can put the water under the awning next to the building.

If you are in Clarke County, drop off water donations at the sheriff’s department at 444 W. Donald Street in Quitman.

All donations will be delivered to the State Fairgrounds in Jackson Sept. 9th.

