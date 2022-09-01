Local agencies collect bottled water for Jackson

(WKYT)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said his department will accept donations at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility’s main entrance. That’s located at 2001 5th Street in downtown Meridian. They will be available for donations 24/7 until Sept. 8th.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has been accepting donations of bottled water at its facility. If you are in that area, then you can drop off donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 330 Stennis Drive in DeKalb. If they are closed then you can put the water under the awning next to the building.

If you are in Clarke County, drop off water donations at the sheriff’s department at 444 W. Donald Street in Quitman.

All donations will be delivered to the State Fairgrounds in Jackson Sept. 9th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI opens its doors to the public
Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary

Latest News

529 plan
College not a necessity to take advantage of 529 savings plans
Gov. Reeves and Mayor Lumumba, for first time, stand together as capital city faces crisis
Gov. Reeves and Mayor Lumumba, for first time, stand together as capital city faces crisis
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening...
State opens water distribution sites in Jackson
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020