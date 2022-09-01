A local college and high school partner to bring work place learning to the foreground

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A new partnership between Neshoba Central High School and East Central Community College will give students what they need to be able to get both their high school diploma and a little extra.

“They’ll leave here, they’ll graduate here with a thirty-hour credit with east central community college, and then a couple weeks later, they’re gonna graduate from Neshoba Central High School with a high school diploma, so it fulfills our vision of graduating our students with more than a high school diploma.”

The new facility at Neshoba Central High School has many high-tech machines that will allow students to get the experience and exposure they need before taking the next step.

“yea, ‘cause you get to meet a lot of people like I was just talking with Taylor’s industry, and I love learning these machines. I love running them.”

Not only will this new facility be good for the students in the school, but it will provide better jobs and a better quality of life for everyone in the community.

“What this does is it gives individuals within this district an opportunity to take a program that they can sustain themselves their families, it’s a high paying job that individuals that say may not even just live within this county but some of our neighboring counties as well.”

The superintendent is super excited for this program and the future it has; he plans on keeping the class and equipment up to industry standards to give future students the same experience.

“I think one of the things that we want to point out as well is this is not an ending. You know, while we have completed our project and started, we’ll continue to add new and updated equipment because the bottom line is we wanna stay up with business and industry so that when our kids leave here, they’re ready. There’s nothing foreign to them when they get out there. They’re ready to go ahead and be very productive.”

