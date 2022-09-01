Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system

Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis.

The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution locations operated by MEMA.

“Our team completed the Fairgrounds water well system earlier this year with one our missions being to assist the public in times of emergency just like this. By utilizing the resources of the State Fairgrounds, we are assisting with the State’s water crisis response efforts in several ways, including the ability to provide well water from the Fairgrounds and to serve as a State Staging Area for public water distribution and logistics.  The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is ready, willing, and able to continue our efforts as we support the State’s emergency response team,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Additionally, the Fairgrounds is supplying water from its well water system to fill National Guard tanker trucks for distribution across Jackson; and serving as a logistical hub for trailers with pallets of water to be distributed to the other six PODs in the capital city.

According to the State Fairgrounds, over 145,000 gallons of water have been distributed to the Department of Finance and Administration, which keeps facility chillers operational for state office buildings within the Capital Complex, the Jackson Medical Mall, the State Health Lab, and other critical facilities.

Bottled water and hand sanitizer will be distributed without charge to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. daily until further notice.

Click here to see a full list of the water distribution sites.

