Monkeypox vaccine availability grows in Alabama

Monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine(Gray)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of monkeypox cases in Alabama is on the rise. However, more people will have access to get vaccinated if they want.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the state now has 69 cases of monkeypox. That’s up about 25 cases in the last two weeks.

The state announced on Thursday that they’re easing the requirements for eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, so more higher-risk individuals can get the shot.

Adults 18 and older may be eligible for the vaccine if:

  • They have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox OR
  • They identify as gay, bisexual, men with same-sex partners, or as transgender men and report having multiple or anonymous sex partners or having attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted (by sex or skin-to-skin contact) OR
  • They are deemed at higher risk for monkeypox infections by the managing clinician or other factors.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but these groups are deemed at higher risk for infections. Health officials say the disease s usually transmitted through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes.

A select group of county health departments in the state have the vaccine in stock. However, all local county health departments can provide information about appointments and administer vaccines if a person cannot travel to selected counties.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI opens its doors to the public
Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary

Latest News

FILE - A marijuana bud is ready for processing at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in...
Alabama opens application process for medical cannabis business licenses
If you would like to donate water to the people of Jackson, there are numerous ways to do so.
Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Studies find link between processed foods and cancer