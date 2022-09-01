Ms. Glenda Nell Pinson

Glenda Nell Pinson
Services for Ms. Glenda Nell Pinson will be held 11 am, Friday, September 02, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Rusty Walton, Rev. Ben Duke and Rev. Lin Chesney will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 am prior to services at the church.

Ms. Pinson, 77, of Little Rock died Wednesday, August 31 at her residence.

She was an amazing and wonderful mom and grandmother. She enjoyed doing for other people. The family considered her to be their rock, offering Godly wisdom when needed.

She was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Pam Skinner of Little Rock

1 Son: Stan Pinson (Diane) of Lake

2 Grandsons: Gabe Skinner and Chad Wilkerson (Mandy)

4 Granddaughters: Michelle Neill (Rick), Crystal Seigrist (William), Tiffany Skinner (Aaron) and Heather Smith

13 Great Grandchildren: Logan Skinner, Jameigh Skinner, Ashton Smith, Savannah Smith, Jeanie Barnett, Chael Skinner, Brantley Skinner, Laurel Skinner, Hanna Sanders (Landan), Zach Seigrist, J’leigh Sluss, Hayden Seigrist and Marlee Neill

1 Sister in law: Ruby Aycock

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her special fur baby, “Coco”.

Ms. Pinson was preceded in death by her husband, John “Bo” Pinson, parents, Ruel and Annie Arthur Brantley; son, Thomas Wade Pinson; son in law, James Skinner; two brothers, Charles and Keith Brantley and one sister in law, Martha Brantley.

Pallbearers: Aaron Skinner, Logan Skinner, Chad Wilkerson, William Seigrist, Jason Goforth and Ricky Goforth

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

