The next couple of nights will be a tad cooler than what we’ve had

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front crossed our area today. It won’t bring us cooler air because more low 90s are expected for Thursday, but it will bring us slightly drier air. So, instead of dew points in the low-mid 70s, they will fall into the mid 60s. This means it’ll be a tad less humid, but it also means that our overnight lows could get lower as well.

Here’s a fun fact: the air temperature can’t go lower than the dew point temperature. If temps fall to the dew point, the air will become saturated. From this point, both temps will either fall together, remain constant until the air temp rises, or the dew point may continue to gradually fall even if the air temp doesnt. But, the air temp will never go below the dew point.

So, with the dew points getting lower... it gives us an idea of how low the temps could fall if conditions are ideal. With a clear sky tonight, temps are expected to fall into the mid-upper 60s. For Meridian, anything below 69 degrees will be the coolest low we’ve had since June. Similar lows are expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

By Friday, the humidity will start creeping back up ahead of our next weather maker. Spotty showers will also return for Friday after dry weather Thursday. Then from Saturday through Monday (Labor Day), rain chances become more likely as an upper-level disturbance enhances our rain potential

Tracking the Tropics

The tropics are waking up, and we’re expecting to have a tropical cyclone in the Atlantic by the weekend. Since we’re currently watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic, there could actually be at least 2 tropical cyclones by the weekend. Regardless, neither of them will bring our area any impacts. The next names up are: Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

