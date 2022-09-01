Our last day of a rain free forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday. I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this absolutely beautiful day. We are expecting no rain at all in the forecast today. Outdoor activities have a green light for go. High temperatures are in the lower 90s.

Rain moves in the area tomorrow. Scattered showers start around 2PM most of us are staying dry from the rain at the start of kickoff for our Football Friday. Rain chances increase Saturday, and stick around at the start of our Labor Day week. High temperatures do take a dip into the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.