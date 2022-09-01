Our last day of a rain free forecast

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday. I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this absolutely beautiful day. We are expecting no rain at all in the forecast today. Outdoor activities have a green light for go. High temperatures are in the lower 90s.

Rain moves in the area tomorrow. Scattered showers start around 2PM most of us are staying dry from the rain at the start of kickoff for our Football Friday. Rain chances increase Saturday, and stick around at the start of our Labor Day week. High temperatures do take a dip into the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI open its doors to the public
Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 1st, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 1st, 2022
We can thank clear skies and lower dew points
The next couple of nights will be a tad cooler than what we’ve had
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 31st, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 31st, 2022
Great day to enjoy the outdoors
A pool day you say? Sounds like a great idea