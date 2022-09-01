Reopening of Ellis Theatre draws star power

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The reopening of the historic Ellis Theatre, a key part of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in downtown Philadelphia, will have a star-studded lineup.

Executive Director Dan Barnard said Dec. 8-11 will be a treasure for country and Gospel music fans.

”The whole season will have 11 events, but I can tell you the first four because they’re spectacular. Marty Stuart, obviously, is the first night. Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill, Bill Gaither; that’s four consecutive nights we could not be more proud to announce,” said Barnard.

The rest of the lineup is to be announced Sept. 21. Barnard joined Lindsey Hall for News 11 Midday to talk about the Congress of Country Music. Watch his interviews.

