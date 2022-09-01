State opens water distribution sites in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening water distribution supersites to help Jackson residents impacted by the water crisis.

The Mississippi National Guard has deployed approximately 600 service members to work these distribution sites.

Affected residents are asked to bring sealable containers to collect non-potable water for sanitation needs such as washing clothes, flushing toilets, personal hygiene, etc.

The seven points-of-distribution sites will be open for water pick-up daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until further notice: State Fairgrounds

1207 Mississippi Street

Metro Center Mall

3645 Highway 80

Smith Wills Stadium

1200 Lakeland Drive

Thomas Cardozo Middle School

3180 McDowell RD Ext

Northwest Jackson Middle School

7020 Highway 49

Hinds Community College Jackson

3925 Sunset Drive

Davis Road Park

2300 Davis Road

Terry, MS 39170

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s Call Center is open for residents affected by the Jackson Water Crisis. This call center will be a place for residents to turn to get information on resources available. The call center number is

1-833-591-6362. Hours of operation are Sunday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

