MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the Atlantic and is currently moving at 2 mph eastward. It has a maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is know as a fish storm, which means it is not expected to impact land.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in the next couple of days.

Storm Team 11 will keep you all updated.

