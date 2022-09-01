Tropical Storm Danielle

Tropical Storm Danielle(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the Atlantic and is currently moving at 2 mph eastward. It has a maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is know as a fish storm, which means it is not expected to impact land.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in the next couple of days.

Storm Team 11 will keep you all updated.

