2 charged with aggravated assault
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault.
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue.
Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each.
