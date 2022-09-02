2 charged with aggravated assault

Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault.

Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue.

Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue.(Meridian Police Dept.)

Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each.

