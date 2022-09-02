2 charged with aggravated assault

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault.

Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue.

Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each.

