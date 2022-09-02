Allie Cat Run and Festival donates 25,000 dollars to MORA

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Allie Cat Run and Festival raised over 93,000 dollars this year, and 25,000 of it went to an organization that means a lot to the Carruth family.

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency was gifted a 25,000 dollar check in honor of Allie Carruth. The Carruth family chose to give this money to MORA for a very simple reason to inform the public on why it is important to donate organs and tissue. The September 2 check presentation took place at a very special place for the Carruth family. Leslie Carruth wanted to share this moment with the people who made this donation possible.

“It’s not just because I teach and my son goes here, but my family goes here. My husband and I graduated we both went here, so it’s really special that MORA gets to have this check presentation with all the Lamar family around them, and that way, the students understand exactly the importance of the Allie Cat Run and Festival and what Allie was able to do,” said Mother of Allie Carruth and Co-Founder of Allie Cat Run and Festival, Leslie Carruth.

The rest of the money raised goes to many other places, including a community grant. For more information on the community grant and how to apply, you can visit their Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.