City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2022
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LASHENA WATTS
|1989
|480 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JOSHUA M MOULDS
|1983
|9898 WHIPPOORWILL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
TRESPASSING
|ROBERT EVANS
|1978
|2213 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ARTECIA M CROWELL
|1992
|7001 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISCLOSURE OF INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL
|JEREMY MCCALEB
|1981
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|ZACHARY MOFFETT
|1998
|134 MCKENZIE LN ENTERPRISE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SHAKIRA Q ANDREWS
|2001
|3178 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|ROSHANDRA L THAMES
|1982
|537 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOOTING IN THE CITY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:09 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:10 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:30 PM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:50 PM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.