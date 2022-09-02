City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:09 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:10 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 11:30 PM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:50 PM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.