City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LASHENA WATTS1989480 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JOSHUA M MOULDS19839898 WHIPPOORWILL RD MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
TRESPASSING
ROBERT EVANS19782213 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ARTECIA M CROWELL19927001 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISCLOSURE OF INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL
JEREMY MCCALEB1981506 FRONT ST EXT APT F2 MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
ZACHARY MOFFETT1998134 MCKENZIE LN ENTERPRISE, MSSHOPLIFTING
SHAKIRA Q ANDREWS20013178 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
ROSHANDRA L THAMES1982537 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOOTING IN THE CITY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:09 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:10 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:30 PM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:50 PM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI opens its doors to the public
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 1, 2022
Hurricane Danielle
Hurricane Danielle: The 1st named hurricane of the 2022 season
Executive Director Dan Barnard said Dec. 8-11 will be a treasure for country and Gospel music...
Reopening of Ellis Theatre draws star power

Latest News

Jonathan Mena arrested for burlgary
Third person arrested in burglary case
Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey were charged for a July 19 shooting.
2 charged with aggravated assault
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Edward Leon Bush Jr.
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.