Crimenet 09_01_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin.

Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she was originally convicted of the crime of aggravated assault.

If you know where Ruffin can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.