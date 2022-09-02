Crimenet 09_01_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin.

Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she was originally convicted of the crime of aggravated assault.

If you know where Ruffin can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

