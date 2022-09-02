‘Deplorable conditions:’ JCSD rescues 2 horses from Moselle

The two horses are at least 10 years old and likely in their mid-teens.
The two horses are at least 10 years old and likely in their mid-teens.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a seizure warrant for two malnourished and neglected horses on Thursday afternoon on Ben Thompson Road in Moselle.

Deputies reported they found the horses living in deplorable conditions with very little to no grass to eat, no feed and a small water source that contained black water.

JCSD received numerous complaints from area residents regarding the welfare and conditions of the horses leading up to the seizure.

“These poor horses did not deserve the lack of care that they were subjected to,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “Both are being evaluated for potential diseases and face a lengthy and costly rehabilitation.”

Caption

The two horses are at least 10 years old and likely in their mid-teens.

Miranda Swilley, who is known as “The Horse Lady” and operates Homeward Horse & Hound, took possession of both horses. They are currently being cared for by her rescue organization.

“We greatly appreciate Miranda Swilley and her rescue volunteers as they now are caring for these two horses,” said Sumrall. “As bad as the photos and video are of these neglected horses, to be there and see them in person was heartbreaking.”

Deputies reported they found the horses living in deplorable conditions.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday.
ALDI opens its doors to the public
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 1, 2022
Hurricane Danielle
Hurricane Danielle: The 1st named hurricane of the 2022 season
Executive Director Dan Barnard said Dec. 8-11 will be a treasure for country and Gospel music...
Reopening of Ellis Theatre draws star power

Latest News

Edward Leon Bush Jr.
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
O.B. Curtis Plant
‘Significant gains’ made at O.B. Curtis water plant, Jackson city leaders say
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
Crimenet 09_01_22