EMCC blows out Co-Lin in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sixth-ranked EMCC Lions made a statement in their season opener in Scooba on Thursday, beating Coahoma-Lincoln Community College 38-0.

The Lions went into the half up just 3-0, that field goal was set up by a forced fumble Dayvonyal Lofton.

But, EMCC came out of the half dominant scoring five touchdowns. Thanks to 177 yards passing and a touchdown from Peter Parrish. Amaryon Howard also rushed for two touchdowns of his own.

The Lions defense held Co-Lin to just 267 total yards. The rushing defense being the most dominant, limiting the wolves to 80 yards.

This shutout marks the 24th in the Buddy Stephens era.

EMCC now heads out on a three-week road trip, starting with a ranked matchup against #11 Jones College next Thursday.

