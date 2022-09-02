It is Football Friday, but we could dodge rain showers as we approach kickoff

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY! It is Football Friday. We do have isolated thunderstorms moving into the area as we near 2pm today. Everybody will not see rain, but you all want to pack that umbrella just in case. Heavy downpours are expected, but rain will be fizzling out by the start of kickoff.

More scattered showers and storms will be over the area for our Labor Day weekend. High temperatures are dipping into the upper 80s throughout next week.

I hope you all stay safe and have a great weekend.

