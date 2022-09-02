Local high school band receives instrument donations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Were just a few of the words that the southeast Lauderdale high school band director had as three shiny new instruments made their way through the band hall doors. Damon Barnes believes that this is a huge leap for the band program and is extremely grateful for the Gibson family and their donation.

“You need good instruments, instruments that are in good working order, that’s half of the battle right there, you know, and so they cost a lot of money, and for this, I am so grateful to Ms. Gibson and her son for this generosity,” said Southeast Lauderdale Band Director, Damon Barnes.

This wasn’t just a meaningful moment for the band but for the previous band director as well. Bobbie Gibson says that when she last visited the band, the instruments were not in good working condition, and her and her son wanted to do something about it.

“I know it’s going to be a huge help for for the band. My son wanted to do this, and I need to mention this he wanted to do this in my honor, and it just it was a real thrill for me because he knows how much this band program means to me,” said former Southeast Band Director, Bobbie Gibson.

The donation consisted of a brand new tuba and two new baritones. That might sound like just a small step, but the price of just one new tuba is around ten thousand dollars or even more.

“They do cost a lot of money. They’re all hand-made, and it takes because of that tubing and turning, and the bending of the metal all of that causes for because they last long as well to so it causes for that high price tag to be put on it, but they can last a long time, and they are the foundation of the band sound when they come on the field,” said Barnes.

These shiny new instruments will be taking the field every Friday night when the band performs their halftime show, The Music of Chicago.

