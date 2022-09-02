Funeral services for Mr. Tony McDyess will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Family Life Church, Quitman with Rev. Tyrone White officiating. Burial will follow in Archusa Cemetery, Quitman with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. McDyess, 49, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at Family Life Church.

