Memorial services celebrating the life of Mrs. Rachel Martin Seibel will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Joel Diener officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Seibel, age 56, of Meridian, passed on to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Rachel was born in Pennsylvania on April 4th, 1966. In 2007, she moved to Mississippi with her husband and their five children.

Rachel was the wife of Stanley Nolt Seibel. They were married on May 30th, 1987 and recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. Together, they grew a family with love and joy. Rachel had a passion for life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She also enjoyed the outdoors, babysitting, and travelling – especially if the trips included visiting her children.

Despite her metastatic breast cancer diagnosis in 2019, she continued to live life to the fullest and enjoyed many precious moments. Rachel wanted no one to focus on all the trials cancer put her through but instead celebrated the joys of this earthly life and the passing into peaceful eternal life. She looked forward to wonderful reunions in heaven and wanted family and friends to know that she loves them forever and always.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Timothy and Brenda Seibel, Lynford Seibel, Amy and Stephen Yoder, Justin Seibel, Jeremy and Jessica Chisolm-Seibel; her grandchildren, Noah Seibel and Elliana Yoder. She is also survived by her father, Lawrence Martin and stepmother Irene Martin, five siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Martin.

After the funeral, the family would like to extend a welcome to all friends and extended family members to a meal held at Pine Lake Fellowship Camp in the Tall Pines building.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Seibel be made to Pine Lake Fellowship Camp at 10371 Pine Lake Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39307.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

