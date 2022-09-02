Rain chances return to the area for the holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve enjoyed a couple of dry days, but rain chances will sneak back into our forecast starting Friday. Your morning will be rain-free, but Friday afternoon & evening will bring a chance for spotty showers & storms. It’ll be far from a wash-out, and most of the high school football games should be fine. Highs will hover around 90 degrees.

For the holiday weekend, upper-level disturbances will lead to daily rain chances. The coverage of rain for Saturday will be more-so scattered...and mainly in the afternoon /evening. However, rain chances are likely throughout the day on Sunday. Highs both days days will be below average into the mid-upper 80s.

Labor Day, expect more of the same with likely rain chances in the afternoon & evening. Highs will also remain below average into the mid-upper 80s. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to make some indoor plans just in case. If you have plans to be on a boat, download the free WTOK Weather App so that you can keep the radar in the palm of your hand. If storms are near the area...or better yet, expected... it’s best that you DON’T get on a boat.

An unsettled pattern will follow us for most of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

We’ll continue to track Danielle, but it’s not a threat to any land areas. There’s another disturbance that we’re watching closely that’s east of the Lesser Antilles. It’s battling wind shear and some dry air, but it could develop into a tropical depression by Saturday. Regardless, it’s not a threat to our area. Yet, it’s one for the East Coast to watch.

